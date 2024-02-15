E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $4,288,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.86. 189,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,444. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,391,200.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

