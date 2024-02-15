E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $527,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $925,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at about $2,954,000. First National Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 69.1% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $2,020,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $614.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $592.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.30. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $626.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

