E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $423,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.35. 172,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,994. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

