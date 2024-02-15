Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 2.3 %

DYNT opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 million. Dynatronics had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

