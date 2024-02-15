Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Insider Purchases C$13,001,450.00 in Stock

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) insider Plantro Ltd. acquired 1,074,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,001,450.00.

On Friday, December 22nd, Plantro Ltd. acquired 40,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$576,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Plantro Ltd. acquired 25,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$378,750.00.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$12.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$841.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.18. Dye & Durham Limited has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is presently -2.82%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DND. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

