Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Duolingo by 59.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,596,000 after buying an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after buying an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,403,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,275,000 after buying an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

