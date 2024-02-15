Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $96.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $105.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUK

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.