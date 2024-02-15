Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.86 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 12th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $3.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $17.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.65 EPS.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $119.01 and a 52-week high of $171.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,289,000 after purchasing an additional 206,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

