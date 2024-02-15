Deutsche Bank AG Sells 138,414 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,414 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.23% of Fastenal worth $72,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,031 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $70.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.57.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FAST

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.