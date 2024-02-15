Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,399 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of Vulcan Materials worth $72,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.7 %

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $241.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $159.76 and a 12-month high of $243.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on VMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.85.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

