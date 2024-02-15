Deutsche Bank AG Has $69.82 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 474,064 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in MetLife were worth $69,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after buying an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MetLife by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,585,000 after purchasing an additional 436,260 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,991,000 after purchasing an additional 452,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MET opened at $68.35 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19.

MetLife Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

