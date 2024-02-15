Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

DXLG opened at $3.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.35. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Destination XL Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.