Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $184.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $183.02. The company has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,185. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.