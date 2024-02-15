Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Southern were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern stock opened at $67.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.83. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

