Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Newmont were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Newmont by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.26. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

