DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Update

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the January 15th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

Insider Transactions at DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Glenn Coleman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,910.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.