Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Denny’s Price Performance

DENN stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.55. 52,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,819. The company has a market capitalization of $506.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98.

Get Denny's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 100.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.