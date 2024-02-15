DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,713,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 114,617 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $79,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.70.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $78.69. 10,638,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,725,391. The firm has a market cap of $161.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $79.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

