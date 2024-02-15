DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 146.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874,325 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ball were worth $71,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Ball by 446.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Ball by 80.4% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BALL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

