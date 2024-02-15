DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 27,519 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 650,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $80,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $219,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,001,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,854,000 after buying an additional 593,263 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 802,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $31,436,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

SJM traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $124.34. The stock had a trading volume of 231,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,476. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,088.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.07.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

