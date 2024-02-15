DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $90.01 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,523 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Trane Technologies worth $90,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after buying an additional 1,048,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TT stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.89. 114,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,787. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $162.04 and a 12 month high of $278.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,983 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total transaction of $539,891.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.71.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

