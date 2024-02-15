DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $84.69 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 160,335 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.12% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $84,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ traded up $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $61.72. 665,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,819. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $48.81 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

