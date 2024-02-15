DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 806.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,429,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of MetLife worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $208,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 0.6% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 18.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 118.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,108,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $2,799,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

MetLife Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.36. The stock had a trading volume of 709,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,511. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

