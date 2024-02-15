DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,530 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $72,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after buying an additional 11,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Biogen from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIIB stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $222.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,936. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.07 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

