DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,251 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $91,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.33.

In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $298.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.63 and its 200 day moving average is $256.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.30 and a 1-year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

