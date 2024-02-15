DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 383,845 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,021 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $115,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,182,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,362,816,000 after buying an additional 955,288 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after purchasing an additional 491,935 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $443,486,000 after purchasing an additional 241,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in ANSYS by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 600,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after purchasing an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,924. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.46. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Several analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.20.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

