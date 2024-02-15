DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,120 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $76,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.37. The company had a trading volume of 646,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,945. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.94%.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total transaction of $1,285,799.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total transaction of $493,604.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,995.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

