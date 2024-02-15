DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.700-9.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.70-9.80 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.35. The stock had a trading volume of 435,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.18. DaVita has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

