DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

Get DaVita alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DVA

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $123.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.18. DaVita has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $128.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after buying an additional 885,195 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $89,504,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth $53,076,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.