DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.70-9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.82. DaVita also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.700-9.800 EPS.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $3.68 on Thursday, hitting $119.73. The stock had a trading volume of 408,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,867. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. DaVita has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $128.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DaVita

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

