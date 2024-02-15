Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) vs. Universal (NYSE:UVV) Head to Head Contrast

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) and Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Universal and Davis Commodities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal 0 0 0 0 N/A Davis Commodities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

78.7% of Universal shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Universal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Universal and Davis Commodities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal $2.57 billion 0.48 $124.05 million $5.31 9.46 Davis Commodities $206.72 million 0.14 $4.61 million N/A N/A

Universal has higher revenue and earnings than Davis Commodities.

Profitability

This table compares Universal and Davis Commodities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal 4.98% 7.46% 3.81% Davis Commodities N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal beats Davis Commodities on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company contracts, purchases, processes, and sells flue-cured, burley, and oriental tobaccos that are primarily used in the manufacture of cigarettes; and dark air-cured tobaccos principally used in the manufacture of cigars, natural wrapped cigars and cigarillos, smokeless, and pipe tobacco products. It also provides value-added services, including blending, chemical, and physical testing of tobacco; service cutting for various manufacturers; manufacturing reconstituted leaf tobacco; just-in-time inventory management services; electronic nicotine delivery systems; and smoke testing services for customers. In addition, the company offers testing services for crop protection agents and tobacco constituents in seed, leaf, and finished products, including e-cigarette liquids and vapors; and analytical services that include chemical compound testing in finished tobacco products and mainstream smoke. Further, it provides a various value-added manufacturing processes to produce specialty vegetable and fruit-based ingredients, as well as botanical extracts and flavorings for human and pet food markets; and recycles waste materials from tobacco production. Universal Corporation was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Davis Commodities

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore. Davis Commodities Limited operates as a subsidiary of Davis & KT Holdings Pte. Ltd.

