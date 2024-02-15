Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,962,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,718,427,000 after purchasing an additional 866,600 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,459,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,221,386,000 after purchasing an additional 559,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,183,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,030,327,000 after purchasing an additional 502,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.79. 832,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,550. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $251.70. The stock has a market cap of $184.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.46.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.