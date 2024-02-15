CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.15.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $32.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11.

In related news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,361 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,668,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $12,073,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2,028.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 988,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 182.6% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 325,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 210,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

