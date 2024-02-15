Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cummins were worth $64,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in Cummins by 1.2% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 5.1% during the first quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 3.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,160. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $265.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

