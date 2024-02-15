CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 191.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,896. The company has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of -5,574.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.70 and a 200-day moving average of $212.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $338.45.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

