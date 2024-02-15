Critical Comparison: Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) vs. Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Biosciences N/A -80.74% -54.17% Daré Bioscience N/A -1,482.38% -134.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cogent Biosciences and Daré Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Biosciences 0 1 6 0 2.86 Daré Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $15.43, suggesting a potential upside of 77.34%. Daré Bioscience has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,561.59%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Cogent Biosciences.

7.4% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Cogent Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cogent Biosciences has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Biosciences and Daré Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Biosciences N/A N/A -$140.24 million ($2.33) -3.73 Daré Bioscience $10.00 million 3.56 -$30.95 million ($0.47) -0.77

Daré Bioscience has higher revenue and earnings than Cogent Biosciences. Cogent Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daré Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Cogent Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors. It has a licensing agreement with Plexxikon Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of bezuclastinib. The company was formerly known as Unum Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Cogent Biosciences, Inc. in October 2020. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. Its products in advanced clinical development include Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly intravaginal contraceptive; Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder; and DARE-HRT1, a combination of bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for the treatment of vasomotor symptoms in hormone therapy. The company's Phase I-ready products are DARE-VVA1, a proprietary formulation of tamoxifen for intravaginal to treat vulvar vaginal atrophy in women with hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; DARE-PDM1, a proprietary hydrogel formulation of diclofenac, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug, for vaginal administration as a treatment for dysmenorrhea; DARE-204 and DARE-214, an injectable formulations of etonogestrel to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; and DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for broader luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan, as well as DARE-PTB1, an intravaginal ring containing bio-identical progesterone for the prevention of preterm birth. Its products in pre-clinical stage include DARE-LARC1, a contraceptive implant delivering levonorgestrel with a woman-centered design that controlled contraceptive option; DARE-GML, an intravaginally-delivered potential multi-target antimicrobial agent formulated with glycerol monolaurate; DARE-LBT, a novel hydrogel formulation for vaginal delivery of live biotherapeutics to support vaginal health; and DARE-RH1, a non-hormonal contraception for men and women. The company entered into license agreement with Organon & Co. and Organon International GmbH to commercialize XACIATO. Daré Bioscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

