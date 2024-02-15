Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costamare from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.39. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $11.85.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.00 million. Costamare had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costamare will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 208,277 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 133,225 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costamare by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 154,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Inc engages in owning and chartering containerships and dry bulk vessels that are chartered to liner companies providing transportation of cargoes worldwide. As of March 21, 2023, it had a fleet of fleet of 71 containerships and 45 dry bulk vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

