Cornerstone Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,768,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,377,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,263,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,621,000 after buying an additional 1,977,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

