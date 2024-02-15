Cornerstone Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

ED stock opened at $86.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.80. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

