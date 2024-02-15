Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$200.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$181.00.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TFI International

TFI International Trading Up 2.7 %

TFI International Increases Dividend

TFII opened at C$196.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.08. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$137.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$197.02. The company has a market cap of C$16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.