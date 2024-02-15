Cormark Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$200.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$180.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$178.00 to C$183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$215.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$182.00 to C$208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$181.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TFI International
TFI International Trading Up 2.7 %
TFI International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, with a total value of C$12,809,348.94. In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. bought 66,895 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Also, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$868,996.00. 5.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.