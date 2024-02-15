Cormark Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$52.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TSU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.63.

TSE:TSU opened at C$41.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.40 and a beta of 0.80. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.05 and a 1 year high of C$41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 54.49.

In other news, Director George Myhal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$668,800.00. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

