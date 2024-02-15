Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.68

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.68 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 174023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

