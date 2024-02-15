Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 55,815 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 4.8 %

HE stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

