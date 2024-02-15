Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 52,360 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:FNF opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.31. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $52.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total transaction of $295,452.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.