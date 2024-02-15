Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,730 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 20,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Down 1.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY stock opened at $111.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.46. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.43 and a twelve month high of $113.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley increased their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

