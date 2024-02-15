Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $2.07 Million in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 203,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $4,235,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth $11,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $6,108,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,831,000. Finally, Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth $3,563,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

