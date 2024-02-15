Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 38,385 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.