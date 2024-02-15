Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.18 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRS. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $74.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.56 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

