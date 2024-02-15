Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 16,061 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

