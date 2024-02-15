Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 4,219 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after purchasing an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2,311.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 603,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,697,000 after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,447,000 after purchasing an additional 418,078 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 27.4% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,510,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,468,000 after purchasing an additional 324,931 shares during the period.

KMX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $775,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.76 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

